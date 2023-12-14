Alvin Toft

Alvin Richard Toft, 97 of Osseo, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, November 27th, 2023.

Al was born on February 12, 1926 in McHenry, North Dakota. In 1928 the Toft family moved to Robinson, North Dakota where his father Chris Toft farmed until 1947, when the Toft family moved east to Wisconsin. The Tofts farmed in Trempealeau County on Highway H between Osseo and Strum. In 1958 Al married and bought the farm that bordered his parents’ farm to the north. In his life Al farmed, was a meat cutter, insurance salesman and finally retired from United Bank in Osseo. Al enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, sports, and card playing.

He is survived by his three children: Steven Toft (Carla), Russell Toft (Vicky), and Linda Toft; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister Beverly Olson.

He was preceded in death by both parents; sisters Luella Mann and Joyce Nysven, and brother Robert Toft.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life get together on 17 December 2023, 1-4pm. Location is Steve and Carla Toft's home at W15165 County Road D, Chetek, WI.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family, 715-597-3711.