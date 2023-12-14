Barbara Nelson

Barbara Jean Lowe Nelson, age 88, of Osseo, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Dove – South in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Barb was born on January 11, 1935, in Milwaukee, to Owen and Agnes (Anderson) Lowe. She attended grade school in Eau Claire before the family moved to Foster. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1953 where she was active in cheerleading and forensics. Barb married Jerald Paul Nelson at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Foster, Wisconsin, on June 1, 1957. They bought a farm south of Osseo, Wisconsin, where she lived for the next 60 years.

Barb attended the Eau Claire State Teachers College from 1953 to 1955 and completed her associate degree. She was hired to teach at Pigeon Falls Elementary School. In 1958, she took a job teaching at the Strum Elementary School, she continued to earn the credits necessary to earn her bachelor’s degree, which she achieved in 1971. When her son Bobby was diagnosed with glomerular nephritis kidney disease, Barb resigned from her position to be with him. She returned to Strum Elementary one year later. In 1973, she took a job teaching Language Arts at the Augusta Middle School until in 1979 when she returned to a position teaching at the Pigeon Falls Elementary School. She earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. She continued working for the Whitehall Public School District until her retirement in 1994.

Barb had many interests including reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was especially proud of the home that she and her family built. Barb had an immense circle of people she counted as friends from her Elk Creek Lutheran Church, career, and life. Her “Golden Girls” of Marlene, Mary, Toni, Phyllis, Joanne, Charlotte, and Verna shared many laughs over the years and were especially valued by her. She stayed in contact with many friends and sorority sisters from her high school and college years.

Barb also loved being a grandma and thanks to the support of her daughters was able to attend nearly every event in Owen and Evan’s life. The smiles and laughs they shared will be forever remembered and cherished – especially the trips to Minocqua and Culver’s too. Barb was very proud of her grandkids and felt blessed to be part of their lives.

She was a very active member of the Elk Creek Lutheran Church. She also belonged to the Trempealeau County Retired Educators and was on the Clear Creek Museum Board and the local and state chapters of Delta Kappa Gamma. In addition, she served as a mediator for the Trempealeau County Justice Services.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Lori Nelson of Osseo, Tamara (Bill) Danenberg of Chippewa Falls, and Paula (Paul) Gibson of Eau Claire, and her daughter-in-law Beth Nelson of Eau Claire. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Owen and Evan Gibson, Terry and Steven Fischer; and eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Whitman of Hazelhurst, and her sister-in-law Gretchen Lowe of Madison, in-laws James and Kay Nelson of Whitehall, Helen Eid of Osseo, Sandra Nelson of Westchester, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerald, her parents, Owen and Agnes Lowe; sons Thomas Owen Nelson and Robert Jerald Nelson, her sister Carol Knudtson, her brothers Darold and Steven Lowe; in-laws Dick Knudtson, Fred Whitman, Becky Lowe, John Nelson; Lyman and Frances Hagen, Gordon Eid, Conrad and Ann Garthus; and nephew Steven Knudtson.

Funeral services well be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Dove Assisted Living in Osseo and Dove - South in Eau Claire, and St. Croix Hospice for the dedication and outstanding care they provided for Barb.

Barb's favorite holiday was Christmas ... God gave her the best gift by welcoming her peacefully home to heaven. May her wings be strong.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.