Colleen “Toni” Dahl

Toni Dahl, 88, passed away on March 8, 2024 at home in Osseo after a brief illness.

Colleen Ann Dahl was born February 19, 1936 to Vern and Ida Hudson in Foster. Toni grew up and went to elementary school in Foster, and later graduated from Lincoln Hills High School in Osseo. After High School, Toni went on to beauty school. She was also an instructor at the City College of Cosmetology. After leaving the beauty school in the 70’s, she worked at JBI, Inc and LPI, Inc for many years.

Toni married her first husband, Wesley Van Blaricom, in 1955 and to that union 5 children were born. They later divorced and she married her 2nd husband, Don Mattson. They were married until he passed away in 1982. She was then reunited with a friend, Chuck Dahl, and they were married in 1984. There were married until he passed away in 2016.

Toni mostly lived in the Osseo area. She moved to Moorhead, MN when she married Chuck. They spent many winters in Arizona and summers at Lee Lake in Hawley, MN.

Toni was very talented with her hands. Over the years she made many greeting cards, knit and crocheted afghans, and crocheted 1000’s of hand towels and wash clothes. She loved to play cards and had happy hour every day at 3:30 with a glass of wine. She loved baking cookies; most days were started with a sugar cookie and a cup of coffee. She was happiest in the company of her family and friends.

Toni is survived by her children, Del (Deb) Van Blaricom, Greg (Bonnie) Van Blaricom, Colette Olson, Denise (Eric) Johnson, and daughter-in-law Patti Van Blaricom; four stepchildren, Sheldon (Barb) Dahl, Dan Dahl, Randy Dahl, and Kim (Steve) Bosak; One sister, Audrey Tomten; Six grandchildren, David, Dustin (Jen), Trent (Kelsey), Brianna (Russ), Sam (Kristin), and Laura (Eric); Eight step grandchildren, Lisa, Christopher, Steven, Derek, Michelle, Kayla, Jenna, and Danielle. Five great grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her three husbands, a son, Charles Van Blaricom, a stepson, Steven Dahl, two sisters, Geraldine (Warren) Van Tassel and Juanita (Elwin) Buchholz, brother-in-law, Bob Tomten, and son-in-law, Butch Olson.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Special thank you to Nancy, Dan, Cheri, Esther, Linda, Ingrid, Naomi, and Bernice for their special friendship. She loved and appreciated all of you so much.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Health System and Dove Health for her care in the weeks before her passing.

A visitation will be held at the Shiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo, WI, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th. A brief visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13th, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dave Hoadley will be officiating.