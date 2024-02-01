Dale Lawrence Nehring, 74, of Augusta, passed away peacefully in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation on Thursday evening December 28, 2023.

Dale was born September 26, 1949, the only child of Lawrence and Dorothy (Ziehlsdorff) Nehring. After graduating from Augusta High School in 1967 Dale worked on various dairy farms. He later worked for Tom Randall at the Woodshed in downtown Augusta for ten years.

Dale was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, where he was baptized on October 16, 1949, and confirmed on June 23, 1963. One of Dale’s favorite pastimes was writing letters for the column of the Voice of the People in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. The main theme of Dale’s writing was often about Christianity and its effect on our lives and the importance of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Due to failing health Dale entered the Silverleaf Assisted Living in Augusta in February of 2022, and in March of 2023 transferred in the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

Dale is survived by his uncle and aunt, Donald and Beatrice Nehring of Augusta; cousins, David Nehring, Roger Nehring (Theresa Ann Beck), Diane (Bill) Jaeke and Jeanette Lange (Jim Schwarzhoff ) all of Augusta; special friends Paul Whaley and Bob Ives both of Augusta.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy in 1979; father Lawrence in 2014; step mother Betty in 2015; and aunts and uncle, Marie Ziehlsdorff and Marvin and Johanna Nehring.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 10, 2024,

at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Silverleaf, Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and St. Joseph’s Hospice for all the help they were to Dale while he was in their care.

