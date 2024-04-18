David A. “Dave” Gunderson, 75, beloved father and grandfather, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls on April 9, 2024. He was born on September 30, 1948, in Eau Claire, WI to Bradford and Verna (Burt) Gunderson. Dave lived most of his life in Eau Claire with his family.

Dave was a proud U.S. Marine and a Vietnam veteran, serving his country honorably. He was employed by the Eau Claire Area School District, first as a school custodian, and later served as a district maintenance team member prior to his retirement in 2003.

Dave married the love of his life, Virginia E. “Ginny” (Wright) Gunderson in 1975. Together they raised their family of four children. Dave and Ginny enjoyed weekend car rides, fishing, and taking their family on trips to the lake for a week each summer in Chetek and Minong. Together they were active in VFW Post 7232, serving in various elected offices, attending many state veterans’ conventions and volunteering at the veterans home in Tomah. Dave learned small engine repair at Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he later taught some of the same courses, and could be found tinkering in his garage many evenings as he served the customers of “Dave’s Small Engine Repair.” After Ginny’s passing in 1999, Dave enjoyed spending time at his land in Gilmanton with his grandchildren and his sidekick, Missy (his dog).

Dave was a generous soul who could always be counted on to help others. He loved his extended family dearly and looked forward to the Burt family reunion every year.

Dave is survived by his children, Kelly (John) Strenski of Wichita Falls, Texas, John Gunderson, Marie Gunderson, and Rebecca (Jeff) Olson, all of Eau Claire. He is also survived by his grandchildren- Mariah (Will) Wheeler, Kyler Staves, Kaden Staves, Emily Strenski, Jake Strenski, Kellen Olson, and Jace Olson, as well as his brother Dan (Nancy) Gunderson, sisters Debby Lee and Dawn (Tim) Buckley, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friend Irene. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law, and several brothers-in-law and sisters–in-law.

A visitation will take place at 4 pm until the time of service on Friday, April 19 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will conclude the visitation on Friday (4/19) at 6 pm at the funeral home. Private family committal services with military honors will take place at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls and St. Croix Hospice.

