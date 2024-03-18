Donna Dickinsen

With loving family members at her side, Donna Faye Dickinsen of Augusta peacefully passed away in her own home on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the age of 91.

On April 6, 1932, Donna was born to Elmer and Ava Deutscher in the farmhouse of her maternal grandparents, John and Fannie Blizzard, in Otter Creek Township, Eau Claire County. In May, she was baptized at Modena Lutheran, the church of her paternal grandparents, Charles and Marion Deutscher. She was later confirmed at St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church, Beyer Settlement, WI. Donna’s faith was an integral part of her life in which she shared her love of the Lord with her children and grandchildren.

Raised as a farm girl, Donna attended schools in Beyer Settlement and Colfax. Her family moved to Eau Claire in 1948, where Donna graduated from Memorial High School in 1950. She then was employed by U.S. Rubber Company.

Donna met her future husband, Milton (Red) Dickinsen, on New Year’s Eve in 1949, and he soon asked her to marry him. They were wed at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, on June 16, 1951, and celebrated over 60 years of marriage.

Donna showed a genuine interest in others, rejoicing in their achievements and providing comfort in their struggles. Her home was an open door as she hosted countless family gatherings and always welcomed friends and neighbors in for coffee or just to chat. She looked forward to deer hunting season and Thanksgiving, cheerfully baking cookies, pies, and meat pasties for the hunters. She enthusiastically followed the Green Bay Packers and the Badger men’s basketball team.

Activities with her homemaker’s group, birthday club, neighborhood cookie exchange, and church friends provided Donna with much happiness. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Peter’s Lutheran, doing altar care, furnishing food, and teaching Sunday School. Donna proudly served for many years as a poll worker for the Township of Otter Creek; she was also a charter member of both the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries.

She enjoyed many bus trips with her sister and mother, as well as road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada with Red. In later years, Donna especially loved monthly outings with her brother and sister. Donna took great pride in raising her six sons and one daughter. Her love for her children shined through her role as Sunday school teacher, den mother, room mother, music parent, and 4-H leader. She was a faithful follower of her children’s and grandchildren’s many sports, music, and school events. She provided them with unconditional love and will be remembered for her care and devotion to them.

Donna is survived by her children: Milton, Jr., John (Gloria), Steven (Rosann), Mark (Andrea), Joyanne (James Nowak), Mitchell (Lonna), and daughter-in-law Cindy. Donna leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Angela, Sarah, Emma, Kathryn, John, Carissa, Amanda, James, Kimbri, Benjamin, Natalie, Timothy, Scott, Shannon, Melissa, Jordan, Janna, Mark, Andrew, Nathan, Mark, Elizabeth, Matthew, along with 50+ great and great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Jeannine and Doris Dickinsen. Many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends survive Donna.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Emma Dickinsen, her beloved son Kevin, her precious grandson Stevie, and her special aunt and friend, Carol Cole. She was also preceded in death by her sister Yvonne (Fred Zank, Bruce Bearson), her brother John Deutscher (Barbara), and her brothers-in-law Dale and Neil Dickinsen.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 22, at 11am. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Foster, WI, with Pastor David Knefelkamp officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, from 4-7pm. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and also at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donna’s family is grateful for the friends and neighbors who helped ensure that Donna could remain in her own home until her passing. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Mayo Clinic Hospice for the kindness and care they showed to Donna during her final days.

This is the day which the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24

