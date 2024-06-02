Elaine Zemple

Elaine Delores Zemple, 97, formerly of rural Osseo, passed away Monday evening, January 29, 2024, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Elaine, daughter of Palmer and Veda (Tangen) Kaas was born on March 17, 1926, at her grandparent’s home in the Fuller Coulee area near Pigeon Falls. She grew up with her 3 siblings in Northfield Township of Jackson County. She was baptized at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church, confirmed at South Beef River Lutheran Church and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1944. After her graduation she worked in the Bank of Osseo.

On November 16, 1947, Elaine was united in marriage to Edward Zemple at South Beef River Lutheran Church. The couple farmed all their married life in the Foster area of Otter Creek Township. In addition to raising her 2 children and helping on the farm, in 1960 she entered the work force again taking a book keeping position with Montgomery Ward in Eau Claire. Wanting to work closer to home she took a job in medical records at the Osseo Hospital before taking an office position with the Bail-I-Wick. After its closer she went back working nights at the Osseo Hospital and enjoyed the different areas she covered during those hours. At the age of 75 she finally retired and was blessed to have had her mother attend her retirement party.

Elaine was hardly ever idle. In addition to farming, raising her family and working, she also served as the Otter Creek Town Clerk for 23 years, and when no longer in that capacity she still served on the township election board.

Her faith was also an important part of her life and since her marriage she was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Foster, where she enjoyed the Bible studies, serving with the ladies society and helping at the Bethesda Thrift Shop in Eau Claire. She had been a member of the Foster Homemakers Club and especially enjoyed meeting with her friends who were a part of the Neighborhood Sewing Club.

Elaine did look forward to traveling and with her husband Ed they visited many of the western states, Alaska, Niagara Falls and Canada, including Nova Scotia. She made several trips to Missouri to visit her granddaughter and family and was fortunate to have spent 2 weeks traveling with a family friend through Germany. When long trips weren’t possible anymore she and Ed still enjoyed their short day trips traveling throughout the countryside. When relaxing at home you could find her either knitting or reading a good book.

In 2016, at the age of 90 and unable to live alone she moved into the Dove Assisted Living in Osseo. Needing additional care she entered Care Partners in Eau Claire in 2020 before transferring to Our House Memory Care in 2021.

Elaine will be deeply missed by her son, John (Carol) Zemple of Osseo; daughter, Jean (Michael) Jungerberg of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Zemple of Osseo, Valerie (Patrick) Dorrell of Marceline, MO, Erin (Ben) Zenda of Dunedin, FL, Tara (Nick Hoening) Jungerberg of Madison; 7 great grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Matthew and Caitlyn Dorrell, Casey Kersten, Hannah and Luke Hoening; sister Audrey Olson of Osseo; brother, Virgil Kaas (Gloria Qualley) of Osseo; sister-in-law, Cleo Zempel of Rochester, MN; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 22, 2006; sister Helen Larson; and in-laws, Harold Zempel, Erwin and Beverly Zempel, Lloyd Olson, Mary Kaas and Palmer Larson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Foster, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday beginning at noon. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

The family would like to thank the caregivers that Elaine had encountered throughout the last 7 years and especially the wonderful staff at Our House and the care team with Moments Hospice of Eau Claire.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.