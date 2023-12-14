Elenore Marguerite Gunem entered the gates of Heaven on December 8, 2023, at the age of 100.

Elenore was the second of six children born to Gilbert and Elvina (Eide) Gunem. She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1941. She attended Beauty School in Eau Claire and worked in that profession for 40 years. She worked for many years in Galesville before moving to Milwaukee and opening her own salon. Elenore’s patrons all become her true friends and reaped the benefits of her kindness. She travelled to California to become a Merle Norman consultant and sold those products for most of her career. During her years in Milwaukee, she also worked as a house mother for the Deaconess Hospital student nurses. In retirement, she moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin to be close to her sister, Inez.

Elenore was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at her hometown Lutheran Church. She was raised in a Christian, Norwegian speaking home and shared the good news and her beliefs often. She was a prayer warrior and a true believer in God’s goodness. She had a grateful heart. At the age of 33 she travelled alone to attend a Billy Graham crusade at Madison Square Garden where she sang in the choir.

Elenore was a devoted daughter, caring for her mother for many years. Though Elenore did not have children of her own, she loved and cared for many of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed “girl trips” with her mother, sisters, and nieces. She often took a niece or nephew with her while heading up to her hometown to visit her parents. She enjoyed many trips throughout her life, including the World’s Fair in Texas. She especially loved spending time with her devoted god daughter, Shelley.

Elenore is survived by her special sister, Inez Abraham. She is also survived by seven nephews and five nieces. Scott (Lalaine) Gunem, Mark (Joan) Abraham, Dirk Abraham, Ann (Brad Rugg) Abraham, Krin Abraham, Rick (Cindy) Holland, Paul Holland, Susan Holland, Randy (Pam) Fiedler, Lon (Liz) Fiedler, Lori McCauley, and Shelley (Mike) McMullen.

Elenore was preceded in death by her parents, her nephew Lee Fiedler and niece Lynn Fiedler. Her sister Beatrice (Fred) Holland, Hope (Bruce) Fiedler, and brothers Omer (Janice) Gunem and Lyman Gunem. Also, brother-in-law, Arlow Abraham and nephew-in-law, Jack McCauley.

Elenore ended each of our visits with a lengthy prayer which included thanksgiving for her life and the lives of others. We thank God for our dear Elenore’s life.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Lutheran Hospice and the staff at Hillview Care Center for their loving care, especially Christina.

Services will be held on Monday, December 18th at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to be held immediately after at the Osseo Cemetery.