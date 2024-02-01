Ernest Harold Johnson

Ernest "Ernie" Harold Johnson October 28, 1928 - November 17, 2023.

Ernie was born in Hale, WI to first generation Americans, Helmer and Judith (Larvick) Johnson. The family spoke Norwegian. He learned English in the 1st grade. He left school after 8th grade to help with the family farm. He bought a truck and hauled milk cans. He and Helmer built houses on the north side of Eau Claire. They bought a dairy farm by Brackett. After selling the farm, he worked for Oak Park Dairy. He bought and drove for Brumberg Oil Co. delivering fuel oil and retired repairing furnaces. He enjoyed being with his family, being outside, watching the stars, getting his pilot’s license and flying, fixing up cars and motorhomes, camping, and being a volunteer fireman. He was always ready to help his neighbors. His big heart brought him a gift of a new John Deere lawn tractor from Max Built Repair/Adam. Ernie married Jan Jacobson and they have six children together. He later married Donna Huskelhus who had four children and made another family together. He is now rejoicing with those who preceded him in death, his first wife Jan, beloved wife Donna, daughter Edy, son Harvey, brother-in-law Lester Gjestvang, Mike Choate, along with many others.

Ernie is survived by his sister Hilma Gjestvang, children/step Peggy (Ralph) Ottum, Deb Choate, Gary Huskelhus, Joan Johnson, Jeri (Dan) Hensel, Carol (Paul)Robertson, Susie (Chuck) Christensen and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI at 12:00 PM with Pastor Christine officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until the time of service. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Reception will be held at the church. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.