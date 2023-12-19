Everett E. Zillmer, 82, of Fairchild, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in hospice care at his home surrounded by his loving and supportive family.

Everett Ernest Zillmer son of Edwin and Ervina “Peggy” (Wolfgang) Zillmer was born June 8, 1941, in the Hay Creek area of rural Augusta. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Creek, attended country school and Augusta High School.

Before his marriage he operated a can milk route for Charlie Will of Fairchild. Everett was united in marriage to Alice Scott on July 1, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple began their married life together on the Zillmer farm before moving into Augusta where they made their home adjacent to Highway 12 on the west end of town. At this time he continued to haul milk and also worked for Joe Wagner at Joes’ Spur Station in Augusta. When raising small children near busy Highway 12 which was clearly dangerous, the family moved north of Augusta on County Road G where they started raising veal calves. In addition to the calves he also drove truck for Brunzlick Trucking. He missed his family when he was on the road and they missed him, so instead of driving he worked for the trucking company as a mechanic. He later sold the veal farm and moved to Faske Road where he owned and operated Zillmer Septic Service.

Given the opportunity to get into the bar and restaurant business, for one year he leased the Gateway Tavern just north of Augusta from Dave Seufzer. In 1982, Everett and Alice leased the Y Bar in Fairchild before purchasing Bloom’s Tavern in Fairchild in 1987, which they owned as Popsie’s Y Go Bye until retiring in 1995.

Still wanting to be productive, Everett went on to work in a maintenance position at Hardees Restaurant in Osseo, managed and bartended at Empty Pockets in Fairchild, and before fully retiring he enjoyed working as a meat cutter and in the hardware department of the Fairchild Community Co-op.

Everett also gave back to his community through his involvement with the Augusta and Fairchild Lions Club, he served 16 years on the Bridge Creek Town Board and also for several years on the Fairchild Village Board, with 3 of those years as Village President. He was also a member of the Fairchild Rod and Gun Club.

When Everett wanted to relax and enjoy life he and the family headed to Hertel where the family has a cabin on Big Sand Lake that was originally purchased by Alice's cousin Walt Shambaugh sometime in the 1960's. Over the years the family enjoyed many weekends with Walt and his wife Sheila at "The Cabin." It has become an activity that has kept the family together and happily sharing their little slice of heaven on earth with the next generation. Over the years Everett and Alice also looked forward to the many camping and other adventures they went on with a group of very close friends.

Everett will be dearly missed by Alice, his loving wife of 62 years; 5 children, Janet (Michael) Ida of Fairchild, Kay (Steve) Goss of Augusta, John (Pam) Zillmer and Dona (James) Wampole all of Fairchild; Brad (Bridget) Zillmer of Eau Claire; brother Arnold Zillmer of Kenosha; sister Lynda Straschinske of Augusta; 13 grandchildren, Jonathon Klinke, Joshua Ida, Travis Ida, Nathan Goss, Alicia Boldt, Kimberly Zillmer, Patrick Zillmer, Dustin Wampole, Steven Wampole, Richie Wampole, Bryanna Zillmer, Brooklyn Zillmer and Brayden Zillmer; 12 great grandchildren, Wesley and Owen Goss, Claire and Grady Boldt, Traycen Ida, Theo Rooney, Austin Zillmer, Watson, Harper and Raeann Wampole, Thea Bohl and Bryce Perry; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Everett was preceded in death by his father Edwin in 2006, mother Peggy in 2001; sister Judy Jonas in 2022; and sister-in-law Alice Zillmer in 2015.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

The family want to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for all the assistance they provided Everett and his family. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

