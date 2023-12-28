Gary would joke…

“Ole says the way to identify a funeral procession in Wisconsin is to notice if the combines have their lights on.”

Gary John Olson, age 72, passed away in Arizona on December 24th, 2023, due to significant health issues.

Gary grew up in Woodville, Wisconsin, moving to Glenwood City, Wisconsin around middle school. More often, he was at Grandpa Leo’s farm where he had two strong mentors: Leo and Leonard. He held jobs including farm hand and bartender at the White Owl Dance Hall, but his career was at Nor-lake Refrigeration in Hudson, Wisconsin where he was employed for 38 years.

Gary married Diane Anderson of Osseo, Wisconsin in October of 1985. They were blessed with their daughter Amanda Marie a few years later.

In 2015, medical/health issues changed the course of Gary and Diane’s life, triggering them to move to Apache Junction, Arizona where they lived at the time of his death.

Things Gary was proud of: His daughter Amanda, Norwegian heritage, telling jokes & stories, playing taps for military funerals, and wearing bib overalls.

Things important to Gary: Family, friends, and fun.

Gary was a man of shenanigans with his friend Goose, a storyteller and beloved NASCAR, Wisconsin Badgers, and Green Bay Packers fan.

Gary is survived by his wife Diane of Arizona and daughter Amanda (James) Curtis of Wisconsin. Brothers: Junior (Kathy) Olson, Danial (Melissa) Olson and Greg (Peg) Olson. Sisters: Peggy (Joe) Schug, Debbie (Roger) Schug, Mary (Kevin) Lieffring and Carol (Gary) Anderson. Brother-in-laws: Gary (Lynne) Anderson, Randy (Grace) Anderson and Jeff (Tamara) LaBelle. Sister-in-laws: Melody Dodge, Kathy (John) Schumacher, Sandy (Ron) Olson, Karen Livingston, and Tammy (Pat) Pettis all of Wisconsin.

Nieces and Nephews: Ryan, Kristine, Kayla, Keith, Brad, Jacky, Brandon, Brice, Tyler, Braeden, Luke, Tess, Shania, Karyssa, Adam, Robert John, Elizabeth and several others.

Gary is proceeded in death by Grandparents: Leo and Marie Standaert, Father: Stanley (Eva) Olson, Mother: Arlene (Walter) Peterson, Mother-in-law: Karen LaBelle, Brother: Steve Olson, Brother-in-law: Jeff Anderson, Sister-in-law: Kari Steen and Best Friend: Goose (Michael Swanepoel).

Gary requested a celebration of life which will be scheduled later in both Apache Junction, Arizona and Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

As Gary would say…

“Ole had his will made out in a very simple way; Being of sound mind, ‘I spent all my money.’”