Gregory W. VanBlaricom, age 64, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. Greg was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 4, 1960; the son of Wesley and Colleen (Hudson) VanBlaricom. He graduated from the Osseo Fairchild High School, class of 1978; and married his loving wife, Bonnie (Steinke) VanBlaricom on April 5, 1986 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Janesville. Greg enjoyed playing golf in his younger years, and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He also made great friends over the years as a roadie for the Rainbow Bridge Band.

Greg is survived by his wife, Bonnie VanBlaricom; his siblings: Delvin VanBlaricom, Collette Olson and Denise (Erick) Johnson; his sister in-law, Patti VanBlaricom; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Charles VanBlaricom.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, WI; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.