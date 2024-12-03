James “Jim” Seufzer

James Seufzer (89) of Augusta, WI, passed away on Sunday. James, known as Jim, was born in Stanley, WI, to Joseph and Mary Seufzer. He grew up on a farm with his brothers and sister. He served in the army for two years and then returned to marry his wife, Theresa. There they raised 5 children, worked various jobs, and settled at the motel in Augusta. Jim was talented in auto mechanics and carpentry. His favorite job was working at the lumber yard.

Jim is survived by his wife, Theresa, children - Joseph (Allison), William “Bill” (Mary), Paul (Patty), Marie (John), Karen (Don), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers David and Don, sister and brother in laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jim is preceded in death by mother, father, brother Richard, and sister Mona.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2024, at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI from 3pm-7pm, rosary recited at 6:30p. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 16th at St Mary Catholic Church, Altoona at 10:30am. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta after Mass. Luncheon will follow at Augusta at the Lions Hall.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that was provided at Grace Lutheran Communities - Prairie Pointe Memory Care.

