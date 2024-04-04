Joyce Bernice Kolden died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls, WI. She was born in Osseo on November 11, 1925, one of seven children of Robert and Rubena (Henry) Gilbert who survived to adulthood (two died as infants). She lived in Osseo until the family moved to Galesville and then lived in Ettrick for a short time before moving back to the family farm north of Osseo. Joyce married Morris Clifford Kolden in 1958 and lived most of her life in Osseo caring for her family. After Morris’s death in 1975, she started working at the Osseo Nursing Home. Her strong work ethic and compassion for people was evident in every interaction she had. Upon retirement from Osseo Nursing Home, she continued to work as a personal care worker for the Osseo homebound and surrounding communities and then as a housekeeper at the Osseo Super 8 Motel. She officially retired at 80 years old due to health issues but continued to garden, bake, and care for her home and family.

Joyce loved her family and they were always the focus of her life. She loved having people drop by and they were sure to be met with an offer of a delicious meal or coffee and whatever goodies she had ready. She was a great cook and baker and loved trying new recipes. Her cookie jar was never empty and the freezer was always full. Every family member knew to go to the freezer to find the best cookies and always left with at least one handful. She also loved to read, do crossword puzzles in ink, and study the Bible. A central belief in her life was “all these things are meant to happen, you mustn’t let them bother you so” and she frequently shared that saying with many when they were facing struggles. She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude and her laughter will be greatly missed. She is survived by 4 children; Jim (Bonnie) Gilbert of Decorah, IA; Laurie McNallie of Red Wing, MN; Richard Kolden of Osseo, WI; and Denise (Greg Anderson) Baken of Pigeon Falls, WI. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Elwood of Beloit, WI; her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as her many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband Morris; her son-in-law, Ron McNallie; her grandson, Nathan McNallie; her parents, Robert and Rubena (Henry) Gilbert; her father and mother-in-law, Tom and Ella (Hanson) Kolden; and her siblings Goldie (Ken) Peterson, Pansy (George) Crawford, Bob (Arlene) Gilbert, Mike (Phyllis) Gilbert, Marjorie (Earl) Thompson, and Richard Gilbert. The family would like to thank the staff at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion shown to our mom. Private funeral services for Joyce Kolden will be held in Osseo on Friday, April 5, 2024 followed by a Celebration of her Life. The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is serving the family, 715-597-3711.