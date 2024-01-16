Kathleen (Katie) Pape

Katie Pape, 73, of rural Augusta, passed away Saturday morning, December 23, 2023, at home in the loving care of her family and Mayo Home Hospice.

Katie was the middle child born to Lloyd Sr. and Leila (Phillips) Denning. She was born Kathleen Kay Denning on November 12, 1950, in Chippewa Falls. Her early years were spent in Jim Falls where she attended Finley Elementary School. She attended Chippewa Falls High School through her sophomore year and after her family moved to Eau Claire in 1967, she attended Memorial High School, graduating with the class of 1969.

Katie was united in marriage to Allen Hendricks on June 14, 1969, at Christian Gospel Church in Hallie Township, and to this union their 3 daughters were born. While Allen was serving in the United States Army, Katie with their 3-month-old, daughter moved to Panama where Allen was stationed. After his honorable discharge 2 years later, the family returned to Eau Claire before eventually moving to Illinois. While in Sandwich, Illinois, Katie and the entire family were baptized at Emanuel Baptist Church.

Since 1982, Katie lived in Augusta. While in Augusta, Katie attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where she received her Financial Services associate degree. Over the years she had worked in Augusta at BioSafe/ Medix, Mail Source, MRS Manufacturing and most recently at The Woodland Store, rural Augusta.

While working at Mail Source, she met Frankie Pape and the two later married on July 4, 1998, at their home on Lake Eau Claire. Katie loved living on the lake where she spent many hours enjoying the lake’s beauty from their home and pontoon. At their home she looked forward to entertaining family and friends. She remembered fondly the times when her kids and grandchildren came for a visit and to camp out in the front yard overlooking the lake. She also loved spending time in her garden, reading and getting together with friends to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Katie will be dearly missed by Frankie, her loving husband of 25 years; 3 daughters, Lori (Joe) Bechtel of Augusta, Angel (Shannon) Zimmerman and Mandy (Jayme) LeMere all of River Falls; 7 grandchildren, Justin (Katy) Bechtel, Erika (Pat) Crotty, Josh (Mandy) Zimmerman, Nick (Karalee) Zimmerman, Ashley (Jake) Johnson, Bailey Mayer and Landon LeMere; 9 great grandchildren and 2 more great grandchildren soon to join the family. She is further survived by her sister, Sheila (Gary) Walsh of Prescott; brother, Lloyd (Deb) Denning Jr. of Eau Claire; brother, Larry Lundgren of Chippewa Falls; Allen Hendricks of Cottage Grove, MN, father of her children who remained a dear friend; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Leila; and nephew Nate Walsh.

A Celebration of Katie’s Life will be held Saturday, January. 20, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Harvest Moon Pub and Eatery at E19986 County Road ND, Augusta, WI.

The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, WI.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.