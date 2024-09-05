Kyle Marie (Hardie) Engebretson, 80, of Black River Falls passed away May 2, 2024, surrounded by family.

Kyle was born May 19, 1943, to Donald and Doris (Swanger) Hardie in Galesville. Kyle married Russell Alvin Engebretson Oct 23, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in Blair.

Kyle grew up on a farm in Blair, where she was more comfortable outside than in. She had a love for animals and was active in 4-H, showing cattle and Hampshire pigs. She loved her dogs, and they all loved her. The birds near her home will miss the hundreds of pounds of birdseed she put out for them every winter.

While in 4-H, Kyle first made her famous sweet rolls, often cited by Russell as the reason he married her. Baking was truly her love language, and she made many birthday cakes, wedding cakes, and groom’s cakes over the years. Her Christmas baking was legendary, and she frequently shared Christmas trays with family, friends, and coworkers.

Kyle was very proud to be an Air Force wife as she traveled with Russ to Hawaii, North Dakota, Nebraska, and England, before finally returning to western Wisconsin. This prompted her love for traveling and she made many friends for life.

A lifelong nurse, Kyle is part of a long family tradition starting with her mother, joined by her sister, and followed by her daughter, Kristi. Kyle worked much of her career in the OB department and helped deliver many babies in the Black River Falls area. Kyle was beloved by the women she cared for and was known for being patient, kind, and caring. Her kids were always so proud when women would stop her on the street and thank her for the kindness she showed.

In retirement, Kyle became the number one cheerleader for her grandkids, attending numerous sporting events and concerts, as well as academic and church milestones. She loved sharing her hobbies of baking, rosemaling, photography, and crocheting.

Kyle is survived by her three children, Karla Engebretson, Kent Engebretson (Rebecca), and Kristi Dobson (Kevin); five grandchildren Keoinia, Kaleb, and Kassandra Dobson, and Hannah and Haley Engebretson; sister-in-law, Judt Haase-Hardie; nieces, a nephew, and special friends Garland and Bonnilyn Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents; her sister, Sharon Sweno and brother-law, Ellsworth Sweno; her brother, Arden Hardie; and two nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Spirit Creek Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held at Torgerson’s Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.