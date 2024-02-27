Lovella “Lou” Troxel, 94, long time resident of Augusta, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Augusta, in the loving care of her family and Interim Hospice.

Lovella was born August 24, 1929, to Walter “Shorty” and Esther (Bissell) Lighthizer. She was raised in Augusta, where she graduated from Augusta High School in 1947.

Lou was united in marriage to Arden John Troxel on August 31, 1949, in Eau Claire and to this union their 3 daughters were born.

In addition to raising her family she worked as a clerk in Augusta at the Stringer’s Store, Korth’s I.G.A. and Tim’s Red Owl. She had also work for a time at Fabritek in Eau Claire.

For over 25 years Lou owned and operated Troxel’s Ceramics, where she sold the clay product, taught classes and fired the pieces for her clients. Through this endeavor many long lasting friendship were made. Each year she looked forward to donating a large array of her pieces to sell at the annual United Methodist Church Fall Bazaar.

After retiring from the business she had more time to ride with Arden while he was trucking. She also spent countless hours crocheting afghans, which she made sure all the family members received. She also loved word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and the Hallmark Channel.

In the later years she and Arden looked forward to wintering with their daughter Patty and her husband in Florida, and while on the way there and back they enjoyed visiting their daughter Deb in Indiana. After Arden passed away on June 2, 2015, she continued her winter visits and when she was no longer able to stay alone she moved into her daughter Julie’s home.

For the past 47 years the Troxel family took part in the Augusta Bean and Bacon Day Parade by transporting the Parade Grand Marshall in the Troxel’s 1963 Ford Galaxy. It started with Arden driving, then his son-in-law Gary and now the honor has been passed down to the grandchildren of the 3rd generation.

Lou is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia (Ric) Camboni of Sarasota, FL; Debra Steinke (Tim Hayes) of Fort Wayne, IN, Julie Schroeder of Augusta; 8 grandchildren; 16 great and 5 great great grandchildren.; brother Dave Lighthizer of Augusta; sisters-in-law, Darlene Lighthizer of Black River Falls, Doris Troxel of Augusta and Yvonne Wasserburger of Casper, WY, several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her husband Arden, Lou was also preceded in death by her father on August 23, 1981; mother on October 9, 2005; brother LaVern on Jan. 31, 2022; son-in-law Gary Schroeder on October 23, 2022; and brothers and sister-in-law, Robert Troxel, Henry Wasserburger, Vivian and William Welke.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 24, 2024, at noon at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Interim Hospice Team of Chaplin Jim, Deanna, Linda, Jaclyn and Phil. Our family is grateful for your loving care, support and kindness shown Lou and her family.

