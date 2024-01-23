Margaret (Peggy) Ann Everson

02/23/1953 - 01/12/2024

Margaret (Peggy) Everson, age 70, passed away peacefully into Jesus’ arms, surrounded in love by family, on Friday, January 12, 2024. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Peace Lutheran Church (13083 Main Street, Pigeon Falls, WI 54760). Friends and family are welcome to visit from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. A luncheon will follow. Livestream and recording of the full service are available at: https://www.peacelutheranofpigeonfalls.org/LiveStream

Margaret (Peggy) Lind was born on February 23, 1953, the daughter of George Lind and Muriel (Osegard) Lind in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Peggy graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis, Wisconsin in 1971. Peggy continued her education by taking courses in business at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. On June 2, 1973, Peggy was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Everson, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Ten years later, they were blessed by the arrival of their only daughter, Katie.

Peggy and George moved to Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin in 1974 and established their business, George’s Refrigeration, that year as well. Peggy was an integral part of the business, managing the bookkeeping and also often joining George on service calls. She frequently assisted with installations, pipe fitting, and soldering on these calls. When their daughter Katie started Kindergarten, Peggy began a career in banking, working at Pigeon Falls State Bank and S&C Bank. She also served as clerk/treasurer for the Village of Pigeon Falls for twenty one years.

Peggy’s caring and compassionate personality radiated in all areas of her life. She was an incredibly loving and involved wife, mother, aunt, and friend. Peggy genuinely invested her time, attending all school, sporting, and music events. She frequently made it a point to let her loved ones know how special they are. She also found great joy in encouraging others. In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed cooking and baking pies (as evidenced by her duct-taped, Betty Crocker cookbook!), traveling, 4-wheeling, camping, dancing, and listening to her son-in-law’s band. Perhaps most of all, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family. George, her husband of 50 years, was truly her best friend. The finisher of George’s thoughts and his loving companion, they simply enjoyed being together through all of life’s events.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents (George & Muriel Lind), and adoptive father (Carl Lind). She is lovingly survived by her husband, George, and daughter, Katie (Paul Brand); as well as her siblings Mike (Betty) Lind, Robert (Kathy) Lind; in-laws Dixie (Joel) Walloch, and nephews/niece, Brian Lind, Travis (Heidi Beth) Lind, Jeff Lind, Kyle Heller, and Dionne (Justin) Heller. Peggy was also delighted to have three great nieces (Dorothy, Bella, Piper (Jeff Lind)) and one great nephew (Cayden (Dionne Heller)).

Our family would like to thank the medical teams in the Cardiac Unit and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the impeccable care they provided Peggy in her short stay. Though we miss Peggy dearly, we know we will see her again. As Jesus reminds us in John 16:33, “These things I have spoken to you, so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.”