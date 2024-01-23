Marguerite (Meg) Schroeder

Marguerite (Meg) (Hediger) Schroeder, 93, of Corvallis, Montana, and Fall Creek, Wisconsin, was called home to be with her Precious Jesus, passing peacefully on January 8, 2024 at the Beehive Homes in Hamilton, Montana, surrounded by her loving family and Beehive staff.

Meg and her twin sister Rosemarie were born November 18,1930, in Neillsville, Wisconsin, to Herman and Hanna(Harder)Hediger emigrants from Switzerland.

On June 15, 1950, she married her “Knight in Shining Armor”, Arthur P. Schroeder, Sr. Meg worked diligently to make a home for their four children, Dawn, Pam, Denise and Arty, wherever

the road led them.

Above all else, Meg cherished her relationships. First and foremost, her personal relationship with Jesus Christ that began in 1978, which she states was “one of the happiest moments in my life”, and led to her lifelong passion of telling family, friends, and acquaintances the Good News of Salvation through Jesus Christ.

Meg was a lifelong learning enthusiast and inquisitive by nature. She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion alongside Art. There was a wittiness and a sense of humor about Meg, as well as being a great conversationalist.

Her beautiful kind smile and laughter which she kept even throughout her final days, her special “booty love taps” for those who cared for her, and her sweet kisses blown to us as we said “goodbye”, will be so very missed!

Meg was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Hanna (Harder) Hediger; four siblings, Hanna (Bernie), Rosie (Bob), Herman, Curt (Arlene); husband Arthur Schroeder, Sr.; grandson

Mathew; son-in-law Dale; and nieces, nephews and many special friends.

Marguerite is survived by her brother Fritz (Dixie); children Dawn, Pam, Denise and Arty (Vicki) and Howie; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many

special nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

A spring Memorial Celebration of Life will be held June 15, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Christie Cemetery in Christie, Wisconsin. A luncheon will follow at the R & S Tree Farm in Neillsville,

Wisconsin.

A complete reading of Meg’s obituary and photo gallery can be viewed at www.dalyleachchapel.com.