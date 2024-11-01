Mavis Ilene Rathjen passed away on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, which would have been her 81st wedding anniversary to Leonard. She was 98 years old.

Mavis was born on April 27th, 1925, to Obert and Ida (Stubbe) Johnson in Clear Creek, Wisconsin.

Mavis married Leonard Rathjen on December 20th, 1942. Mavis and Leonard raised their three children, Dennis, Richard, and Darlyn, in rural Osseo. In 1978 they retired from farming and built their new home in Osseo on Lake Martha.

Mavis was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and did beautiful Norwegian rosemaling. She also loved tending to her garden and flowers, her dog Fannie, and sharing coffee on her porch with friends.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Richard Rathjen of Wautoma, Wisconsin, daughter, Darlyn Mathson of Eagan, Minnesota, grandchildren; Tammy (Scott) Barth of Thorp, Wisconsin, Mary (George) Leal of Austin, Texas, and Paul (Brenda) Mathson of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren; Melissa Barth Hakes (Brady), Morgan Barth, Hailey Barth, Jacob Barth, Elizabeth Leal Ramsey (Brennen), Katie Leal, Emmett Mathson and Nathan Mathson.

Mavis was preceded in death by parents Obert and Ida Johnson, husband Leonard Rathjen, son Dennis Rathjen, and son-in-law Robert Mathson.

Our family was able to celebrate a very special Thanksgiving Day with Mavis. Her spirit and love of life will live on in all who knew and loved her.

A memorial will be held at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, Wisconsin on Saturday, January 13th, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., service begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Pastor Terry Lorenz will be officiating, and all are welcome to attend. Burial and committal services to be held at the Osseo Cemetery.