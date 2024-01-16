Nancy Polzer

Nancy Kay (Bauer) Polzer, 77, of Mondovi passed away peacefully Friday, January 12, 2024 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Nancy was born in Durand, WI on January 18, 1946, to George and Gertrude Bauer. She grew up in Durand where she enjoyed being part of the Drum and Bugle Corps and was crowned the first Miss Durand her graduating year in 1964.

Shortly after graduating, Nancy married Charles (Chuck) Polzer on May 21, 1966 in Durand. Together they had three sons, Steve, Bill and Mike. Nancy worked hard her entire life to support, and care, for her family. She drove a school bus, was a seamstress, and worked for over 10 years as a sales associate at Sears before starting her own successful hearing aid business in 1992. During this time, Nancy also worked side-by-side with her husband at Polzer’s Auto in Mondovi, WI until his retirement in 2010. Nancy continued to push on with her Hearing Aid business until finally retiring in 2019.

Nancy’s real passions in life were gardening, cooking, traveling, caring for others, entertaining and most importantly time spent with family and friends. Nancy will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, selflessness, sense of fashion, and big heart.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Steve (Kris) Polzer, Bill Polzer, Mike (Tera) Polzer; grandchildren, Mya, Sophia, Addison, and George; brother Randy (Sharon) Bauer; brother-in-law Fred Hinesley; and numerous other family and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Polzer; sisters Georgeen Jamison, Brenda Hinesley and Renee Bauer; and brother-in-law Jim Emery.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all of the family members, close friends (Marlene Moelter and Jean Ward) and the Heatherwood Assisted Living facility for providing loving care and support during her battle with Parkinson’s.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date this spring. Details will be shared prior to the celebration.

