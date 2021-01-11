Paul Wilfred Erickson was born in Warroad, Minnesota on June 13, 1929 to the late Rev. John G. and Erma Erickson. He passed away peacefully at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois on October 21, 2021 after a brief illness. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Erma Erickson, wife Merida (nee Collin) and his sister Eunice. He is survived by his sister Grace and daughter Pauli (Erickson) Graziano, son Jon and daughter-in-law Val Erickson and daughter Pam and son-in-law Christos Zafiropoulos, along with eight grandchildren, Deborah and Daniel Denby, Jasmine (Erickson) Anderson, Christian and Sonny Erickson, and Zoe (Zafiropoulos) Gajownik, Sofia and William Zafiropoulos, plus five great grandchildren.

Paul had a strong and active Christian faith which was exhibited by his life-long faithful service as a church musician and song writer. His primary occupation was as a Safety Engineer, dedicated to accident prevention by following OSHA guidelines for workplace safety. He had many interesting stories to tell from his years of experience inspecting buildings and observing processes to improve working conditions for workers.

Paul also served two tours of duty in the Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Japan serving General MacArthur in several administrative and investigative roles. Perhaps Paul will be most remembered for his wonderful singing voice, poetry and positive approach to life and faith, greeting friends and strangers alike with "I'm too blessed to be stressed" or a well-timed "Hallelujah!" He was a faithful servant to both his family and his country and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24th from 1-3pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL followed immediately at 3pm by his memorial service. Private interment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lutheran Braille Evangelism Association, 5972 Cahill Ave, Suite 100, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076. This organization was founded in 1952 by Paul's late father, John G. Erickson and continues its Christian outreach to blind and sight-impaired people around the world.