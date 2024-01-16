Ralph "Butch" John Meyer, 80, of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2023. Butch was born in Wabasha, MN to Leo and Marcella (McDowell) Meyer. He graduated high school from St. Felix High School in Wabasha and joined the Army Reserve Unit 544 in 1961. He farmed with his Father for several years after the Army in Wabasha before moving to Rochester, MN where he met the love of his life, Susan (Sanborn) Meyer and got married in 1969. They moved to Beloit, WI in 1972 where he worked at Wisconsin Power and Light/Alliant for 31 years before retiring to Hayward, WI and then to Lake Havasu City, AZ in 2015. He enjoyed participating in collecting antique tractors, playing Euchre, playing with his off-road vehicles and boats, along with hanging out with friends for Happy Hour. Butch was also a proud member of the American Legion, VFW and the Moose Lodge. Butch is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Allen) Weiss, Terri Hulman, his grandchildren, Tommie Hulman and Samantha Weiss, his sisters Joyce Merten, Marcine (Leo) Miller, Elaine Farley and Rosie (John) Baker and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Leo and Marcella Meyer and his loving wife, Susan (Sanborn) Meyer, may they rest in heaven together again. The family would like to thank the Lake Havasu Police department including dispatch and Officer Hollis and Officer Pierce for their kind handling of the situation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for one more last one.

Memorial donations may be made in Butch's name to American Legion Post 81 in Lake Havasu City, AZ.