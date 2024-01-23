Ralph Edward Kisor passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Eau Claire, WI under the care of Beehive Homes and St. Croix Hospice. He was born on March 12, 1937 in Chillicothe, OH to Clarence and Ruth (Milstead) Kisor. The family was later joined by his brother Ronald and sister Betty Ann. Ralph graduated from North Robinson, OH High School in 1955 and enlisted immediately in the United States Air Force, forgoing a scholarship at Ohio State University. He served as a Radio Intercept Operator at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK until 1959. He then pursued his lifelong interest in flying by obtaining his Private Pilot License and began flying “The Bush” in Alaska working for a guide service. Ralph began flying commercially for Northwest Airlines in 1967 and continued for 30 years, retiring in 1997, attaining the position as Captain on the 747 aircraft.

In retirement Ralph continued to fly his Aviat Husky airplane from his rural Eleva, WI home runway and the Strum Airport. He was active in the EAA 509 Chapter in Eau Claire and received the Chapter Service Award in 2009 for coordinating Young Eagle flights introducing aviation to the next generation of flyers. He flew over 100 Young Eagles in his tenure with the EAA program. He was also engaged in farming and forestry management of his Eleva farmstead where he loved to hike, watch his newly planted trees thrive, and create nesting for the numerous birds and wildlife surrounding him. Ralph also enjoyed spending some winter months in Sun City Festival, AZ after 2010; loving and learning the wonders of the Grand Canyon State from his uncle Earl Milstead.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Ann Kisor, his ex-wife and mother of his children Donna Kisor, his children Fawn Master (Jim), Trish Kisor, and daughter-in-law Denise Kisor; grandchildren Jake Master (Geoff Abucewicz), Mike Master, Amber Kisor (Andy Fales), Dustin Kisor (Jessica) and great grandchildren Noah and Beckett Fales as well as several loving nieces and nephews and extended family.Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister and his son Steven.

Memorials are gratefully accepted to St. Croix Hospice, the Strum Airport and the faith community of the donor’s choice. A burial and Celebration of Life will be held in June, 2024.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, WI is assisting the family.