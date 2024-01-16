Richard “Dick” Fremstad, 87, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully surrounded by "his girls" on Thursday, January 11, 2024, after a strong journey through mesothelioma.

Dick was born in Osseo, WI on August 14, 1936, to Palmer and Pearl Fremstad. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1954 and went on to attend Eau Claire Technical College. While attending classes, he met his future wife, Karen Johnson.

Karen and Dick were married on June 20, 1959, at Drammen Lutheran Church in Eleva, WI. They had one special daughter, Dayna, in 1960.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and hike in the north woods. He was also an avid Packers fan. Dick and Karen enjoyed frequent road trips around the country and yearly trips to Arizona to visit Dick's sister Rosemary.

They lived for a short time in Osseo, WI and Appleton, WI before settling in Waupaca, WI. Dick and Karen built a new home in Stevens Point and remained there until Dick retired in 1996.

Dick enjoyed a long, successful career with Farmer's Mutual Hail Insurance Company, retiring in 1996 as State Supervisor for Wisconsin. After retirement, they moved to Eau Claire to be closer to their daughter, granddaughters and extended family.

Dick and Karen spent 59 wonderful years together. They spent nearly every moment together making lifelong memories until Karen's death, far too soon, in October of 2018. Dick went on to cherish her memory and miss her terribly every single day until his passing, when they were finally reunited once again, for all eternity.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Dayna (Jon) Smith; granddaughters, Lindsey Borsheim (fiancé, Rob Jensen) and Kelsey Borsheim (fiancé, Dale Bennett); great granddaughters, Zeppelyn and Presley Bennett; sister, Rosemary Rutledge; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Ron) Nixdorf, Ardis Olson, Linda Johnson, Sonja (Chuck) Scharf and Jone (Warren) Miller; brothers-in-law, John (Lois) Johnson and Mike Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime best friend, Dave.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen, brothers-in-law, Dave Rutledge, Peter Johnson, Haakon Olson and David Johnson and his niece, Connie Rutledge.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM Friday, January 19, 2023 at Drammen Lutheran Church, S12275 County Road B, Mondovi, WI, with Michael Isaacson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Osseo Cemetery

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.