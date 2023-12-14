Richard Bruce Brown of Osseo, WI passed away on December 5, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on May 15, 1949 to Theodore James (TJ) and Marie Brown (Jenson) of Altoona, WI. He graduated from Altoona High School, completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, and then graduated from the University of Minnesota - School of Dentistry.

Richard and his wife Shirley met in elementary school in Altoona and started dating in high school where they were crowned homecoming King and Queen their senior year. They married in 1971 in Eau Claire, WI. After dental school, they moved to Osseo and built a dental practice. They were welcomed by the community and made many friends who became more like family.

Richard had many interests; woodworking, wine making, cooking, photography, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gun, bow, and grouse hunting. He also was a truly talented angler. He enjoyed camping with his family and he loved fishing on the Great Lakes, up in Alaska and all around the lakes in northern Wisconsin. He loved cheering for the Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Wisconsin Badgers.

After more than 40 years in practice Richard retired and the second chapter of his life began. He and Shirley had many adventures traveling near and far with friends and family. Including many trips to Alaska. And spending time at their cabins in Winter, WI where he enjoyed many renovation projects, fishing, and the beautiful views.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Theodore James Brown; his mother, Marie Brown (Jenson); father-in-law, Joseph Rosenberg; mother-in-law Doris Rosenberg; brother-in-law Robert (Chopper) Rajotte; sister-in-law, Sally Brown; and many friends and extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Brown (Rosenberg), of Osseo, WI; son, Scott (Kristin) Brown and two grandchildren, Matthew and Kailynn of Hartland, WI; daughter Kimberly (Jaymes) Gordon and grandson Preston Richard of Burnsville, MN; brother James Brown of Kayenta, AZ; sister-in-laws Linda (Bryan) Dobbs, Gail (Jim) Peterson, Janet (David) Kochendorfer, Janice (Paul) Wittrock; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Richard B. Brown will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11am at the United Church of Christ, 50712 Main St, Osseo, WI. A visitation and celebration of Richard’s life will follow services at the Condensery, 50829 West St, Osseo, WI.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting, 715-597-3711.