Romania “Dolly” Sieg

Dolly Sieg, 95, life long resident of rural Augusta passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, December 7, 2023, with family at her side at The Classic Memory Care in Altoona, where she had resided for the past 14 months.

Born Romania Rachel Rahl, but affectionately known as just “Dolly” was born August 11, 1928, in Otter Creek Township to Robert and Lula (Green) Rahl. She was raised with her 3 sisters on the family farm, attended Thompson Valley Country School and the Methodist Church in the Valley, where together the four Rahl girls were baptized. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1946.

After high school Dolly had worked at the Augusta Theatre before taking a job at the Augusta Canning Company. On September 30, 1955, Dolly was united in marriage to Vilas “Oscar” Sieg at the E.U.B. Church in Augusta. After their marriage the couple moved onto the Richard Sieg family farm, where their daughter, Jeanne, was born. In 1966 they moved just up the road where Pam was born and in the mid 90’s they built their present home on that farm.

After both girls were in school, Dolly joined the work force again in 1972 and took a housekeeping position with the Augusta Area Nursing Home. She worked over 20 years at the nursing home and through work developed many long lasting friendships and fond memories of the residents and their families.

Dolly was blessed with a huge extended family and over the years looked forward to all of the family reunions and gatherings, but she also had a huge group of very close friends. As couples, she and Oscar enjoyed the many in home card parties played, snowmobiling, attending barn and old time dances and especially when the Howie Sturtz Band or Rhythm Playboys was providing the music. Dolly and Oscar will both be remembered for the many delicious pig roasts they hosted. With several couples they had a wonderful time traveling together, which included trips to Hawaii and Vegas and the motor home trip to Florida. Over the years the Rahl sisters also enjoyed traveling, or visiting Mary and Darrel in Florida. Oscar and Dolly also made a very memorable bus trip to Niagara Falls. With her sister-in-law Doreen, who she was extremely close to, she looked forward to their many day trips when they often visited Oscar’s Uncle Walter, but always stopping a long the way for a good piece of pie.

Meeting up with friends was a huge part of Dolly’s life. She liked shaking dice with the ladies in morning at the local restaurants and the many lunch and dinner outings she went on. In later years as she slowed down, the time spent in her gardens lessened and more time was spent playing Kings Corner with Pat Wilson, taking rides with Pat and her niece Lori, watching Hallmark movies with Roella, polka shows on Saturday night and not taking a nap, but as she said “taking a five.”

A constant in her life and right up until she met her Lord and Savior personally, she was happiest when surrounded by her immediate family. They all have fond and lasting memories of Dolly from all the baking she did with her daughters and grandchildren, making strawberry jam with the girls, sharing a Pepsi with Carson, watching Wheel of Fortune with Bob, doing puzzles with Roella and playing games with family. She enjoyed spending time and playing games, doing picnics, and holidays with The Weiss family and had a way to make everyone feel special. She was fortunate to have been able to spend time with her 3 grandchildren. Emma and Carson came often for visits and Roella lived next door. Dolly was a huge influence on Roella as they spent many hours together while she was growing up and developed an extremely close relationship. In recent years she shared her home with Carson and knowing he was with her was very comforting. She was able to experience Emma and Andrew’s wedding and the blessing they give to her in the birth of their precious daughter Imogene Lou.

Dolly will be forever in the hearts of her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Bob Weiss of Augusta; grandchildren, Emma and Andrew Podobinski of Hudson, Carson Akers and Roella Weiss both of Augusta; great granddaughter Imogene Lou Podobinski of Hudson; son-in-law Tom Akers of Augusta; sister Mary Haskins of Merritt Island, FL; sister-in-law Doreen and Warren Barberg of Eau Claire; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dolly is now reunited with her parents, Bob and Lula; Oscar her loving husband of 56 years who passed away March 5, 2012; beloved daughter Jeanne Akers on Dec. 14, 2013; sisters, Virginia(Iner) Stensen and Lois (Ivan) Bethke; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Emma Sieg; and sister and brothers-in-law, Ace Sieg, Mildred Person and Clarence Zahn.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 15th at noon at the United Methodist Church in Augusta, with Pastor Shin and Pastor Dianne Vielhuber officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.

The move into assisted living was a difficult move for Dolly and her family, but the staff at The Classic Memory Care was wonderful and made the transition so much easier than expected as she truly loved being a part of their family too. The staff with St. Croix Hospice was also incredible. The family would like to thank all of you for treating Dolly as a loved one of your own, we will never forget your kindness.

Dolly loved holidays and it is very special that her first holiday in Heaven is Christmas, where we can picture her dancing with Oscar and baking cookies with Jeanne. “Merry Christmas Dolly.”

