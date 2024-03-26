Ronald (Ron) Jerome Olson (92) of Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Ron was born May 31, 1931 in Osseo, WI, to Robert and Muzzette (Markham) Olson. He grew up and graduated high school in Osseo WI. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War, and stationed in Japan. He married Lois Winter May 22, 1955. Ron worked for the Eau Claire Paper Mill for 43 years and was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ron loved to deer hunt, camp, and fish for Muskies.

Ron is survived by wife Lois Olson: Children Pamela (Joseph) Nelson of Eau Claire, WI, Angela (Brad) Bechel of Afton, MN, Rhonda (Craig) Lorentz of Manito, IL, Mitchell (Rae) Olson of Lakeville, MN. Twelve grandchildren, Bill (Angie) Venzke of Stillwater, MN, Michelle (Sander) Thomassen of Peachtree City, GA, Benjamin (Mary) Nelson of Mondovi, WI, Casey Bechel of Stillwater, MN, Courtney (Seth) Ronsberg of Hudson, WI, Cody (Lisa) Bechel of Hastings, MN, Chelsey Bechel of Zimmerman, MN, Austin (Erin) Lorentz of East Peoria, IL, Winston (Calli) Lorentz of Pekin, IL, Marina Olson of Tampa, FL, Drake Olson, State College, PA, Georgia Olson Lakeville, MN. In addition 10 Great grandkids, Ameila, Ella, and Melanie Venzke, Adrian and Corbin Thomassen, Daniel Nelson, Paisley, Kynlee, Hudson, and Bowen Bechel. Ron was also survived by his sister Rene (Donald) Spring, sister in laws, Judy Olson, Rachel Olson, June Deutscher, Ruth Halverson, and Arlene (Tom) Creviston.

Proceeded in death by his father and mother, brothers Dean, Jack (Dolly), Buddy (Dolores), Larry (Annette) and Arlyn and Craig Olson (Killed in Vietnam). Sisters Nannette (Sonny) Miske, Darliene (Larry) Gumsrud and brother in laws, Clayton Halverson, Berval Deutscher, and David Winter , 3 Nephews and 1 Niece. Ron was looking forward to future weddings of Chelsey Bechel to Travis Holmes and Casey Bechel to Catrina Ofstad and the addition of two more great grandchildren and Grant Bechel and Jessa Ofstad.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 31, at 2:40PM. Service will start at 3pm sharp. Location: N4063 Wild Cat Road, Spooner, WI 54801. Flowers can be sent to Lois Olson at 2435 Bartlett Ave, Altoona, WI 54720. Memorials can be sent to Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the address above.