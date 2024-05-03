Seymour Wayne Larson

Seymour W. Larson, 86, formerly of Osseo, passed away peacefully early Monday morning March 4, 2024, at Silverleaf Assisted Living in Augusta. He had just recently entered St. Croix Hospice care.

Seymour was born at home in Osseo, WI on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 1937, son of Gilbert and Evelyn Larson. Seymour was raised on a farm just outside of Osseo and graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. He served in the US Army and Reserves.

Seymour was united in marriage to LaVonne Smith on Oct. 17, 1959. The couple lived all their married life in Osseo, where they raised their 3 sons, Wayne, Kevin and Rob. He worked several years at National Presto then at Osseo Elementary school as maintenance supervisor, where he kept a clean school and lifetime of memories with kids, teachers and staff.

After retiring, Seymour and LaVonne were the caretakers of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church before fully retiring in 2009. After LaVonne passed away on June 9, 2021, Seymour remained in their home until ill health required his moving into assisted living in Augusta.

Seymour is survived by his sons, Wayne (Lisa), Kevin (Nicolette) and Rob (Vicki): grandchildren Nicole (Adam) Schneider, Kendra (Ed) Dubick, Megan Larson (Michael Freeman), Travis (Michelle) Larson, Mallory (Trent) Sterry, Mason Larson, Christian (Victoria) Larson, Connor (Sadie) Larson and Aiza Larson; great-grandchildren Brandon, Airyck, Ayden, Cecelia, Winslow, Danika, Porter, Milo, Clay Reagan, Grace and Sawyer. Brothers-in-law Greg (Ann) Smith, Jeff (Dar) Smith, Jon (Sue) Smith and many nephews and nieces.

Seymour had no brothers or sisters but a town full of friends. He loved fishing, hunting, spending time at Pike Lake, gardening and being a dad, a grandpa, neighbor, and friend. He was an honorary life member at the Osseo Rod and Gun Club and belonged to the Osseo American Legion. He considered it an honor to have many special friends including Kendra Skinner and Hodge Anderson, for there are no words that can express gratitude to all who were a part of Seymour’s life.

In addition to LaVonne, his loving wife of 61 years, he was also preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter Everly Love Larson.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2024, from 9:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. A burial will follow in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church of Hale.

The family would like to thank the staff at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and Silver Leaf Assisted Living for taking such great care of Seymour while he was a part of their family. Also a special thank you goes out to the staff of St. Croix Hospice.

“In lieu of flowers we would like to establish a fund for the children at the Osseo Elementary School.”

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.