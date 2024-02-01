Steven Elmer Hass, 64 years old, of Fairchild passed away at his home 12/31/2023. He entered into his eternal home to reunite again with his beloved mother and father whom he lived with until their passing.

Steve was born March 29,1959 to Elmer and Violet Hass. He lived his entire life on the family farm in Fairchild and was the 3rd generation of farmers.

He graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1977. He was a member of South Beef River Lutheran Church in which he was baptised and confirmed.

He farmed until the passing of his father in which he sold his equipment and cattle and continued living there with his mother keeping each other company and caring for her until her passing.

He worked many years part time for the Town of Cleveland doing road maintenance, and drove school bus for both Augusta and Alma Center School districts, earning a recognition from the governor for his evaluation and quick action of removing the children safely during a bus fire. He also worked several years for Black Creek Trucking in Fairchild but his main love was farming, always interested in new equipment presented at farm shows and even helping out other farmers during crop harvest time until the present time.

Steve's health declined rapidly during the last few months from complications of diabetes and renal failure which prevented him from doing the things he loved, but he always found time to visit his best friend and his brother, and he enjoyed the camaraderie he found at the local establishments in and around town. He loved deer hunting until his health made him unable to continue. He also had a fondness watching and doing burnouts with his truck.

Steve is proceded in death by his parents Elmer and Violet Hass; brother-in-law James Foster and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his brother Frank Hass (Jeri) of Fairchild; sister Kathy Foster (Steve Torpen) of Eleva; nephew Ryan Foster (Cassie) of Mandan ND; nieces Bridget Wicka of York and Savannah Thundercloud of Osseo; Aunt Clare Van Horn of Fairchild; very special friend Jazmine Alexander of Chicago and his companion and buddy, his dog Brandy.

Steve was always a man of little need or want and lots of giving. He dealt with many health issues throughout his lifetime but always with fight and dignity. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. We love you.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the Fairchild Cemetery. Friends may call starting at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.