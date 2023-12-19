Terrance James Brion

Terry “Sev” J. Brion, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at his hobby farm in Strum.

Terry was born in Eau Claire on October 10, 1963 to Walter and Joanne (Olson) Brion. He was a big momma's boy, a spitting image of his father, and a mischievous joy to his older sisters. Terry married his high school sweetheart Kari Peterson on September 28, 1985 at the Eleva Lutheran Church. He was a devoted business owner and enjoyed selling cars to the community. Terry was a Mason at the Buffalo River Lodge #252 F. & A.M. in Mondovi, WI. Terry loved his numerous trips to Vegas with Kari and their friends Ken and Cheryl. He also enjoyed spending time at their hobby farm, the summers at Lake Holcombe, and most of all, spending time with his grandkids, family and friends. Oh, and don’t forget about his beloved leaf blower.

Terry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kari; his children Mackensi (Ashley) Brion, Carter Brion and Sydney Brion; his grandchildren, Jaxsen, Tanner, Greyson, Hadley, Ever, Cash, Arrow, Ledger, Ford, Cove, Lennon and Roux; his mother, Joanne; his sisters, Peggy (Cal) Balthazor and Cynthia (George) Petersen; other beloved relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his sister, Deborah Ojibway; his grandson, Maven Brion; and his beloved dog, Libby.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service. A celebration of life will take place at the Eleva American Legion following the Memorial service. Inurnment will be private.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared to www.cremationsociety-wi.com.