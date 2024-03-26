William James Schadt, 76, passed away suddenly on November 26, 2023, in Ewa Beach, HI, USA. He was a 'can do' person who was always willing to go the extra mile. William was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam with the 3rd 8 How Btry (SP) 4th Marines 1st Marine Division.

William had a successful career as a Piping Designer with over 40 years of experience, including 4 years in South Africa with Fluor Engineers. His final place of employment was PAR Pacific. In his free time, William enjoyed stunt flying lessons in South Africa, was a certified Dive Master in Hawai'i, mentored a robotics team at Sacred Hearts Academy, and sailed his 36-foot cutter, FAILA, from California to Hawai'i.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Guffey, his brother Kenneth Schadt, his sister, Judith Ackerman, six stepchildren, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held in Honolulu on February 17, 2023. His remains will be released into the Pacific Ocean from a US Navy ship.

Tributes can be done at william-james-schadt.forevermissed.com

Contributions in memory of Bill can be made to U.S Marine Toys for Tots.