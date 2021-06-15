AHS track has regional winners, sectional qualifiers

MONDOVI - The Augusta High School Track and Field Team came away with champions and qualifiers from Monday, June 14th's WIAA Division 3 Mondovi Regional Meet.

Augusta's sectional contingent starts with the Petersons, Ava and Bailey. Bailey, a junior, won the 3200-meter run in 12:00.77 while Ava placed fourth. Ava, a sophomore, took third in the 1600-meter run. The top four in each event qualify for the sectional meet Thursday, June 17 in Boscobel.

The Beavers' sophomore Ben Dickensen won the 400-meter dash in :52.85 and also qualified in the triple jump by finishing fourth. Sophomore Levi White will compete in both hurdle races as he finished third in the 110-meter high hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Distance runner junior Kyle Shult qualified in the 1600 with a fourth place finished and a third in the 3200-meter race.

Another qualifier for the Beavers was senior Daisia Wheeler who placed fourth in the shot put.

In fact Augusta could have had several more girls' qualifiers for sectionals but came away with several fifth places: sophomore Kendra Olson in the 100, sophomore Beth Boone in the 400, the 1600-meter relay team, junior Kirsten Willms in the high jump and senior Kennedy Schroeder in the shot put and discus. Willms also placed sixth in the triple jump and long jump while Olson finished seventh in the 200.

Also scoring points for AHS in the boys' meet were sophomore Devin Molinaro, seventh in the 3200 and eighth in the 1600; sophomore Drew Jacobs, eighth in the high hurdles. The Beavers placed fifth in the girls' team standings out of 12 schools competing while the boys' placed eighth.

The heat sheets for Thursday, June 17th's sectional meet can be found here: https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/507/D3_Boscobel_HeatSheets.pdf. Top four athletes automatically qualify for the state meet next Thursday, June 24 in La Crosse.