Augusta area prep teams involved in Holiday tournament action

Augusta area prep winter sports teams will be in action over the Holiday week.

The Augusta High School boys and girls basketball teams will take part in the Auburndale Tournament this Friday and Saturday Dec. 27 and 28. The tournament consists of four teams, for both boys and girls. The Augusta boys squad will take on the host school Auburndale at 7:30 p.m. in the first round on Friday while the Augusta girls team plays Loyal at 6 p.m. the same day. Third place and championship games will take place on Saturday.

Also in basketball, the Fall Creek girls' hoops team put its 6-1 overall record on the line at Arcadia in a non-conference contest Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek wrestling team will compete in the two-day Northern Badger Wrestling Tournament held at River Falls High School. OFAFC wrestlers Bryce Armstrong-Baglien at 106, Hunter Breaker at 132, Cole Myers at 152, Bo Prudlick at 195 and Luke Fischer at 220 will bring the Dragons' best records to the tournament.

The Eau Claire Area Stars, which features four players from Fall Creek, host their own Holiday tournament this weekend at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire this weekend, beginning on Friday at noon.