Augusta City Council approves agreements with Bridge Creek Township

AUGUSTA - The City of Augusta gave its final approved to work with Bridge Creek Township for a joint municipal court and to extend law enforcement services for the township. These were done during the council December meeting back on the 14th at City Hall.

The resolutions agreed to repeal old ordinances and establish new ones to set up the joint municipal court along with a law enforcement service degree between the town and the Augusta Police Department.

There were dissenting votes in a proposed sewer rate increase. The motion was approved by a 3-2 vote. Supporters of the increase state that the amount of money currently in the fund, which is $88,000 is too low and needs to be replenished for the village to carry out sewer utility services.

In other agenda items, the council unanimously approved a building regulation fee schedule after approving an ordinance to repeal and recreate the city's building regulations. They also approved a motion to complete the building of Well No. 11, approved continued animal control and inpoundment agreement with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic after turning down an offer from Eau Claire County for the same services; unanimously denied a license for a kennel operation as members frowned upon it being established in a residential neighborhood. They also renewed the city employee's dental insurance with the same policy carrier, agreed to provide $35,000 to the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department for equipment purchases, agreeed to the promotion of an officer in the Augusta Police Department to Sargent and approved an operator's license.

An ordinance on dog and cat licenses was tabled until the next meeting in January on the 11th along with a pay request from Nelson Plumbing on the Well No. 11 project.