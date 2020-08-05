Augusta City Council approves revised parking regulations

AUGUSTA - The Augusta City Council approved revisions to the city's parking ordinances at its monthly meeting back on April 14.

The council amended both its winter and year-round parking rules, establishing 30 minute and two-hour parking zones and prohibiting trailers and semi-trailers from parking on the streets and only in loading zones. The measures were approved by a 4-1 vote. The council also approved bartender's licenses as well.

Before the meeting there was a public hearing update on the Lincoln St. project. The council was informed the whole project is 90 percent complete the remaining work the installation of lightpoles, drainage and pavement repair that has to be completed by Oct. 31 as part of the grant for the project.

The Augusta City Council held its reorganization meeting on April 21. Former Mayor Dalton Thorson was named City Council President. The council also approved the appointments of John Wilcox as city attorney

the law firm of Weld, Reily and Penn as Human Resource law firm, Steve Maley as Building Inspector, Barbra Zemple as City Assessor, Police Chief Gordon O'Brien as Emergency Management Coordinator, appointed Mike Godell, Ron Honadel and Ken Zich to the Police Disciplinary Committee. The council also approved the city's official depositories and designated the Augusta Area Times as the city's official publication.