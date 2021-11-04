Augusta City Council considers policing contract with Bridge Creek Township

AUGUSTA - The Augusta City Council took under consideration at its March meeting back on the 9th a proposal to contract with the Town of Bridge Creek.

The proposal would have a officer patrol the 108 square mile township and enforce town codes as well along with ajudicating cases in municipal court. Council members discussed how to allocate resources with additional enforcement responsibilities, issuing citations and hiring more part-time personnel. It was noted Bridge Creek Township would be willing to pay the costs of law enforcement. The council agreed to begin the process of looking into this arrangement.

Council members also discussed how to deal with blighted properties around the city, especially ones with reported rodent problems or potential health hazards to neighborhoods. Council members came to a consensus to work with the new city building inspector and the county health department to more aggressive in dealing with such properties.

"No more wasting time with this," Council member Ken Hicks of Ward 5 said.

Speaking of city building inspector, the city tabled an agenda item to hire a new inspector. The council also approved parade permits, approved a bid from Krohn Forestry LLC for $33,290, approved a Water Quality trading agreement with Eau Claire County, approve contract services for CDBG Housing Program Administration with the Eau Claire County Housing Authority, approved a resolution to authorize a representative from the city for filing applications for financial assistance from State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund, approving a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing and approved the notification of disallowance of claim against city.