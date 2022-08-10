Augusta City Council has busy September of meeting

AUGUSTA - The Augusta City Council met five times in the month of September at City Hall.

Of one the main topics of these meetings is finding a new city Public Works Director as PWD Dan Marcheske is planning to step down. Discussion of this dominated a special meeting of the council held back on Sept. 6 although no action was taken. The Council allowed Marschske to be designated as employed by the city up until Dec.31 when his vacation hours run out. The Council held a special meeting on the 15th to discuss the situation again in closed session but took no action coming out of closed session.

The Council also held a special meeting on the 12th in closed session to discuss and negotiation possible future infrastructure.

The Council had its regular monthly meeting on the 13th. On their agenda, they approved the following: the plan for electric service to Well #11 Site, change Order #2 for A-1 Excavating, adjusted sewer/water services; the certified plumbing proposal for Bethke - reimbursement for cost of interior plumbing work necessary for connecting to City Sewer & Water-Well #11; pay request #1, A-1 Excavating, sewer/water extensions; change order #1, Wapasha Construction, plumbing review plan modification; County Highway extending paving on Bush Bros Dr. to Hwy. 12 pending ARPA final approval; the Fair Housing Resolution and approval of resolution for interim financing for the Well #11 projects. Other items on the agenda they tabled or took no action such as revised pay request #1 Wapasha ConstructionPumphouse/Treatment #11; change order #2, Wapasha Construction, DNR review plan modifications; renewal proposals for Property, Liability, and Workman’s Comp. Insurance and discuss and consider building inspection services options - proposed services agreement.

There's was also discussion about rents at city own properties and leasing property to the Augusta School District.

Finally, the Council met again in a special meeting on the 20th where there was further discussion on matters of Augusta School District’s request to lease city owned property and the 2022-2023 renewal proposals for Property, Liability, and Workman’s Comp. Insurance, matters which will be taken up again at the October meeting of the Council this Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.