Augusta City Council holds February meeting

Thu, 03/05/2026 - 14:09 ateditor
Needs applicants for Ward No. 4 seat on Council

AUGUSTA - The Augusta City Council held its February meeting back on the 10th in City Hall.

The Council approved a resolution enacting guidelines on reporting and monetization of the city's capital assests. They also approved a pair of bartender's licenses.

Discussed but tabled until March's meeting on the 10th was a proposal for a maintenance and re-painting project for the city's water tower along with an amendment to the city's ordinances governing the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department as both the city and town are looking to standardize procedures for the joint fire department.

The Council also discussed and agreed to put out advertising and announcements on filling the Ward No. 4 vacancy on the Council.

News

