Augusta gridders gear up for upcoming big games

AUGUSTA - They all get bigger from here on out.

If Augusta wants to win the Dairyland Conference title, they'll have a chance to do so by winning their next three games against opponents who are in the top-half of the league standings.

That starts tonight at 7 p.m. against unbeaten Alma/Pepin at home.

The Eagles are not big in terms of size but they are quick and athletic and have a balanced, multiple-set approach on offense led by quarterback Evan Creighton and their top running backs Riley Steihl and Drew Olson, both of whom have over 300 yards rushing on the season so far. Olson is also one of the team's leading receivers with 141 yards in receptions and both Creighton and fellow QB Drew Seifert have thrown for over 200 yards.

The Beavers will look to counter with size up front to go with a punishing ground game led by junior, 230-pound running back Jackson Laxson who has over 400 yards rushing so far this season. Augusta does have a speed option in the backfield in junior running back Ben Dickinsen, who has over 230 yards rushing. While the Beavers don't throw much, junior quarterback Brennan King is 12-of-17 in completions for 171 yards and his top receiver, senior Aiden Anderson, has nearly 100 yards in catches.

All of this was put to good use in the Beavers win 44-28 win over Melrose-Mindoro two weeks ago as Augusta struck early and had a counter-punch on offense for every score the Mustangs could make. Augusta rushed for nearly 400 yards with Laxson scoring four touchdowns, Anderson catching a TD pass from King and Dickinsen scoring on a 72-yard run from scrimmage.

Augusta also has the benefit of coming into tonight's game with a week of rest after their scheduled contest at Whitehall last week was canceled after the Norse forfeited due to a COVID-19 outbreak.