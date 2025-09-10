Augusta harriers run well at O-F Invite, FC girls have best showing, E-S boys win another meet

Osseo-Fairchild held its annual invitational meet on a very warm and windy day last week Thursday, Oct. 2 at Osseo Golf Course.

Both top-ranked Cameron teams swept the team titles in the seven-team meet. No. 5 ranked Comet girls was first in the team standings with 25 points with the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts homeschool co-op second at 63, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Augusta 100, Chippewa Falls McDonell 104 with Osseo-Fairchild and Black River Falls incomplete. The No. 7 ranked Cameron boys scored 30 points followed by Immanuel 55, McDonell 74, Chippewa Valley 129, Augusta 150, Osseo-Fairchild 151 and BRF 157.

Winning the boys race was McDonell senior Owen Clark in 17:12 on the 5000-meter course. Cameron junior Jaden Reed was second at 17:47 and McDonell senior Jack Hanson was third at 17:48. Cameron freshman Aggie Schmidt edged out her sister Inez, a senior, for first place 19:57 to 20:29 respectively and Cameron junior Bidgette Mohns was third at 20:43.

The top Tri-County Area runner in the girls' race was Augusta sophomore Laney O'Brien, finishing fifth in 21:02. Other Area runners were Augusta sophomore Sophie Bergman, 15th in 23:31; Osseo-Fairchild senior Alyssa Burmesch, 33rd in 28:21; Augusta junior Viola MacDonald, 40th in 29:56; AHS junior Maya Peterson, 41st in 30:20; Augusta senior Samantha Hanson, 44th in 32:44; Beaver freshman Kylee Wiese, 47th in 34:20 and her teammate junior Madelyne Calihan, 50th in 42:16.

The top Area boys' runner at Osseo was Augusta sophomore Zale Pettis, who finished seventh in 18:48, his best time and finish of the season so far. Other AHS runners were senior Dasan Downey, 25th in 20:58; freshman Jeremy Chrstoph, 45th in 23:05; senior Garrett Larson, 53rd in 24:46; junior Riley Charlo, 56th in 25:32.

Osseo-Fairchild senior Drake Vojtik was 13th in 19:52 and his sophomore teammate Henry Cash placed 21st in 20:50. Also running for the Thunder on their home course were senior Noah Sullivan, 42nd 22:42; freshman George Clark, 52nd in 24:42; sophomore Dalton Clark 62nd in 26:58; senior Orion Prudlick, 67th in 28:37; junior Emerick Korger, 68th in 28:42 and freshman Kole Bratina, 70th in 29:14.

Fall Creek was at the Owen-Withee Invitational last week Tuesday, Sept. 30. and its girls' runners had their best meet showing of the season, taking second behind Eau Claire Regis 55-77 in the 15-team meet. FC junior Audrey Koehler finished fourth in 21:01. The top three runners were Regis sophomore Ellie Doubler, 20:29; McDonell senior McKenzie Simonson, 20:32 and Colby senior Annmarie Schmitt, 20:48. All of Fall Creek's runners finished in the top 25. Junior Rylee Winsand was ninth in 22:13; senior Jamie Johnston placed 15th in 23:17; freshman Paige Anderson placed 19th in 24:06; sophomore Emily Volbrecht 20th in 24:16; junior Kamryn Dahlberg 21st in 24:19 and junior Iris VanWormer, 25th in 25:14.

Fall Creek's boys finished 10th with 249 points. Their runners were senior Marcus Coleman, 20th in 19:16; junior Alex Anderson, 54th in 22:08; senior Kaden Prock, 56th in 22:27; sophomore Hudson Abts, 57th in 22:33 and sophomore Weston Mielke, 63rd in 23:03.No. 15 ranked Cadott finished first with 47 points and No. 16 Regis was second with 61 and Elk Mound third with 91 points. The top three runners were Cadott's Beau Steinke at 16:34; McDonell's Owen Clark at 16:45 and and Regis' Dominic in 16:48.

The Eleva-Strum boys team notched their second meet championship of the season at the Lincoln Invitational in Alma Center last week Thursday, Oct. 2. E-S edged out Whitehall 44-49 in the eight-team meet. Senior Russell Hulett led the Cardinals with a fifth place finish with a season-best time of 18:56. he was followed by John Kempf, 10th in 20:39; Cashton Kulig 12th in 20:55.35;

Nolan McConnell 14th in 21:13.73; Michael Lahn 16th, 21:20.22; Samuel Gehrke, 20th in 22:04.00 and Alexander Awe 25th23:25.96.

Eleva-Strum competes in the Holte Invitational this weekend Saturday, Oct. 11 at Schultz Farm in Arcadia. Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild will compete in the Old Abe Invitational at South Middle School in Eau Claire the same day and Augusta and O-F both compete in the Thorp Invite on Thursday, Oct. 9.