Augusta High School baseball team wraps-up regular season

AUGUSTA - The Augusta High School Baseball Team had three conference and one non conference game last week. AHS lost on Monday and Tuesday and won on Thursday and Friday. They will enter the regional tournament this week Thursday, May 25 at Neillsville with an 11-10 overall record.

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 4

The Beavers split the season series with B-T as Sam Harris , Nolan Taylor and Noah Schroeder pitched well at times but also gave up 13 walks and seven of them scored. AHS was also outhit 8-4. as Harris(2x4), Cashton Leslin and Tyler Lee (2B) led the offense.

Durand 16, AHS 6

In the only non-conference game of the week the Beavers started out great leading 3-0 after three innings. Noah Schroeder singled, Coltan Winsce got hit by a pitch and both scored on a Sam Harris double. Nolan Taylor then singled in Harris. Starting pitcher Brennan King (4IP,6K,1W) gave up only one earned run on two hits and left with a 3-3 tie. Durand then picked up eight runs in the fifth off three relief pitchers. The Beavers answered with three runs in their half with Winsce singling in one but that was as close as it got. Harris would get two doubles and King and Tyler Lee the rest of the seven AHS hits.

AHS 3, Independence/Gilmanton 2

The Beavers split the season series with one of the conference frontrunners on Thursday, May 18. Starting pitcher Nolan Taylor (6.2IP,6K,3W) had one of his best outings of the year giving up only two hits. Sam Harris came on in relief to pick up his second save of the year. Harris also led the offense going 3 for-3 and scoring two runs. His second inning triple scored Colton Winsce with the other run. Taylor, Joe Shong and Brennan King (RBI) also hit safely.

AHS 9, Cochrane-FC 3

This win was the first over the Pirates in three seasons and gave AHS a split on the year. The game was 3-2 in favor of CFC going into the bottom of the 4th when the Beavers

scored five runs on three hits and two walks. Tyler Lee drove in Cashton Leslin (2x4,2 runs) with the tying run and later in the inning Brennan King (2x4,2B) had a big two-run double. A Max TePaske single and Joe Shong (2x4,2 runs) double plated insurance runs in the 5th and 6th.