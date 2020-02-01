Augusta home synchs Christmas lights with music

AUGUSTA - The Christmas Lights display at Dan Marcheske's home on Sandy Hill Dr. isn't just to look at but listen to as well.

Marcheske's lights are timed to display and blink in synchronicity with Christmas music which one could tune into on their car radio's at FM 96.5

Marcheske said he been working on the project since late winter of 2019, both in getting the lights and the computer software to run them.

"They're not just ordinary LEDs but Pixil 3 LEDs and the inputs allow you to control the color and timing of their flash as well." Marcheske said.

The music comes from the purchase of an FM transmitter which allowed him to use a frequency where computer controlled music could be broadcast.

"We have to watch our wattage after certain times at night due to FCC regulations," Marcheske said.

Persons had the opportunity to drive by the home which not had the light display but a sign which told passers-by where to tune in on their FM dial to listen to the music as the Christmas lights flashed in the evening.