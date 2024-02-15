Augusta hoops teams both in action Tuesday, split results

Both the Augusta High School boys and girls basketball teams were in action on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The boys team was able to secure just their third win of the regular season (3-19 overall) in a rout of Coulee Christian by an 85-32 score in a non-conference contest at Augusta. They close out the week at Whitehall this Friday

The AHS girls' hoops team is also 3-19 but they lost the same night as the boys played, 68-37, at Independence/Gilmanton in a make-up Dairyland Conference game.

The Beavers fell behind 42-13 at halftime, although the second half was much closer, a 26-24 margin in favor of the Indees. Cecelia Schroeder led Augusta in scoring with 12 points. Fellow freshman Stella Zank and junior Aubrey Korger both scored five points for AHS. Abrelle Kniesely led I/G (16-7) in scoring with 17 points.

Better late than never for the Fall Creek boys and no matter how late their turnaround has been, it's still happening in time for the playoff, which head coach Rick Storlie hopes will show the Crickets playing their best basketball.

"It will be a tough road come tournament time," Storlie said. "We need to be playing our best basketball at that time and see how we match up when that time comes. Our defense needs to step up in the home stretch of the season. Stopping the dribble drive and making sure we contest all three point shots. Always making free-throws is huge this time of the year."

Tuesday night, Feb. 13, FC continued its turnaround against the time where it began, Chippewa Falls McDonell in Fall Creek. FC downed the Macks 54-45 to improve to 12-9 overall and slip into third place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference at 8-5.

Jack Walden again led Fall Creek in scoring with 14 points while both Bo Vollrath and Miles Schmidgall both scored 10 points and Isaac Steinke had nine and Tyson Flottmeier eight points. Vollrath had a double-double with 11 rebounds while Schmidgall and Steinke both had seven boards. Three players had three assist each. Cooper Mittermeyer had 13 points to lead the Macks (13-8) in scoring but only five players scored for McDonell.

Pairings for WIAA boys' regional tournaments will be released on Sunday, Feb. 18. The girls' regionals begin next Tuesday, Feb. 20.