Augusta A's lose CRBL opener to Eau Claire Bears

AUGUSTA - The 97th Chippewa River Baseball League season got underway last weekend and the Augusta A's were one of the first teams to get started.

The A's the Eau Claire Bears Sunday afternoon, April 27 at Jan Kruger Memorial Field.

The Bears plated two runs in the top of the ninth to break an 8-8 and win 10-8 in a ballgame which featured 25 hits and 11 errors. The Bears led 6-2 after four and half innings before the Athletics pulled ahead with five runs in the inning. The Bears tied it in the fifth and it remained even until the final inning.

Three players had two hits each for the A's: T. Dahnert, Cole Stenson and Spencer Osmonson. Dahnert cracked a two-run homer while JJ Breaker and A. Oliver both hit doubles. The Bears were led at the plate by T. Plitzner who hit a double, home run and drove in four runs while teammate B. Johnson went 4-for-6 with four RBIs.

Two other Tri-County Area CRBL teams begin their 2025 league schedule this Sunday as Beef River is at Osseo for an 12:30 afternoon contest Sunday, May 4 at Jon Soiney Field in Osseo. This will be a single, nine-inning ballgame.