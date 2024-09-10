Augusta misses chance at first win, E-S, FC still in hunt for title, playoffs

Homecoming was as good a time as any for the Augusta High School Football Team to get its first win of the 2024 season, especially against an equally winless Independence/Gilmanton squad, a team the Beavers beat a year ago for their lone win.

Unfortunately for AHS that first win will have to wait as the Indees spoiled Homecoming festivities last week Friday, Oct. 4 at Centenntial Field by a score of 28-6.

I/G scored two touchdowns in the first for a 14-0 lead but Beavers got on the board just before halftime as wildcat quarterback Noah Schroeder tossed a 24-yard pass to a wide open Bryce Buttke to complete the scoring drive, their first in nine quarters. The 14-6 margin was unchanged through the third quarter but in he fourth the Indees eventually wore down Augusta with more tools on offense to choose from. After defensive back Matt Klimek intercepted a pass at midfield, basically a punt for Augusta deep in its own end, I/G went on a half-field drive that was ended when running back Nate Pyka scored on a 13-yard run. On their next drive, quarterback Chase Back scored on a two-yard that with the two-point conversion made for the final score.

Back threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Pyka and 38 yards to Blake Slaby in the first half, part of 126 yard passing performance. Pyka led their running backs with 64 yards on the ground. Schroeder again led AHS in rushing, passing and total offense. What hurt Augusta the most wasn't turnovers, which Indy/Gilmanton had more of, it was penalties. The Beavers were penalized 12 times for 100 yards and there would have been more if two of their penalties offset with two Indee fouls and another penalty was declined. For a team that has struggled on offense this season, they were back-breakers to several drives. Back also led the Indees on defense with 20 total tackles.

Eleva-Strum was outscored 19-0 at Blair-Taylor in the second quarter and trailed 33-9 at halftime. The Cardinals tried for a comeback in the second half but were just too far behind and lost 52-30, basically the same outcome, almost the same score at last season's game between the two teams. However, this year was different as the Cardinals did not have their larger goals damaged despite the loss. That's because Cochrane-Fountain City, the team that Central plays this Friday, Oct. 11 at home at 7 p.m., upset top-ranked Alma/Pepin, rallying from a 12-0 halftime deficit to win 20-12. Now all four teams in the top half of the Dairyland Conference have one loss and with games upcoming vs. C-FC and Alma/Pepin at home the next two weeks, as DC title is still in sight for the Cardinals.

But to win it they will have to shore up their defense, especially against teams which like to score on big plays as both C-FC and especially B-T like to do. Blair-Taylor quarterback Tavian Schramek tore apart the Redbirds' defense as he was 9-for-12 passing for 245 yards and four touchdowns while scoring three rushing touchdowns on 147-yard night for him on the ground on 11 carries. Ethan Kneisely was his top wide receiver catching three passes for 112 yards and two TDs. Hunter Wagner had two carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns for B-T.

E-S did rush for 302 yards in a vain attempt to try and control the clock and keep the Wildcats' offense off the field but with on 19 yards passing with an interception, behind as they were, they could not catch up. Brock Stendahl did run for 112 yards to lead the team in rushing. Ty Fjelstad finished with 85 yards rushing with a touchdown on the ground and a TD pass reception. Quarterback Brennan Hanner rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Luis Kinser led E-S in tackles with six.

Eleva-Strum is still securely in the playoffs while Fall Creek would like to get in. They know it's an outside shot and a long one but they certainly didn't hurt their cause last week Friday, Oct. 4 by whipping Durand-Arkansaw on the road 42-0. After being held scoreless the past eight quarters, FC exploded for 35 points in the first half alone against the Panthers. The Crickets did it mostly on the ground with 339 yards rushing while also having over 100 yards passing. Quarterback Josh Wright was 7-for-9 for 89 yards and a touchdown to Braylen Prorok (who led FC in receivng with 80 yards on four receptions) and Nate Kurtz saw his first action behind center since an early-season injury and threw for 31 yards. Ethan Westrate led FC oin the ground with 164 yards on 12 carries and two TDs while teammate Cullen Kramer rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries and also scored twice. Gus Pranckus also had a rushing touchdown. Pranckus and Lincoln Burr both forced fumbles and Ben Pilgrim led the team with five total tackles. Durand-Arkansaw was held to just 77 total yards on offense by the Fall Creek defense.

Fall Creek plays at Spectrum, Minn. in a non-conference game where a win will even their overall record at 4-4, giving them a better chance of sneaking into the playoff field with four wins if they lose to Mondovi in the final week of the regular season on Oct. 18. Of course beating the Buffaloes in their final home game and on Senior Night would officially secure that playoff bid as well.