Augusta School Board approves COVID-19 plan

AUGUSTA - The Augusta School Board approved a COVID-19 plan for the 2021-22 school year during its July meeting

The plan makes wearing masks and getting vaccines optional but strongly recommended. Sanitizing and social distancing will take place again like last school year and the district is offering a virtual option for students and their families as well.

The board approved the resignations of Kris Bertelsen as high school science teacher, Errin Bohl as elementary teacher.and Tia Haines as special education teacher.. They approved the hiring of Jeff Hadorn as middle/high school science teacher, Justin Karkula as high school science teacher. Jenny Denzine as middle and high school special education teacher, Alexa Stensen as assistant volleyball coach and Peggy Engstrom as concessions coordinator.

The Board accepted and approved a revised calendar for the 2021-22 school year which included the addition of one inservice day in October. They also approved the adoption of the Pupil Academic Standards for the 2021-22 school year with modifications to the Common Core Math & ELA standards.

In other agenda items: the board approved student fees, food service prices, and athletic fees for the 2021-22 school year; approved the transfer of $50,000 to Fund 46 (long-term capital improvement fund); approved the milk bid from Prairie Farms for the 2021-22 school year; approved the bread bid from Bimbo Bakery for the 2021-22 school year; approved the resolution to authorize the temporary borrowing for the 2021-22 school year.

approved the purchase of a 2021 Thomas Freightliner bus from Nelson's Bus Service; and approved an agreement with the Altoona School District for special education services for the 2021-22 school year.