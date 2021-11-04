Augusta School Board approves early college credit requests

AUGUSTA - The Augusta School District Board of Education gave its approval to requests for early college credit requests from students for the fall semester at its March meeting back on the 25th.

The board also heard a detailed overview of the various credit options available to Augusta High School students.

In personnel matters, the board approved the maternity leave request from Katie Ives, approved the hiring of Tia Haines as middle/high school special education teacher along with the hiring approval of Tasha Newton as middle/high school art teacher, the hiring of Matt O'Gorman as elementary teacher and the hiring of Stephen Kelly as elementary special education teacher.

The Board accepted and approved the adoption of several district policies upon second reading.

Board members also received updates on the conversion of computer labs in both buildings to classroom space for 2021-22, the replacement of boiler in the elementary building, the replacement of the flooring in the pool lobby this summer, the repainting of the main gym this summer and the Centennial Field resurfacing project.

Preliminary bids on health and dental insurance for the district indicate a 0% increase for 2021-22