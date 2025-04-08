Augusta School Board approves freeze on pay scale

AUGUSTA - The Augusta School Board dealt with salary matters concerning certified contracts and support staff at its July meeting held last week Wednesday, July 23 in the middle/high school cafeteria.

The Board approved certified contracts for the upcoming school year with a freeze on the pay scale due to the district's financial situation having to need a state loan to cover a budget shortfall. The Board came to a consensus to consider a stipend payment in December and another in June if the district's financial situation improves.

The Board did not approve a wage increase for Support Staff. Instead they will stay at the same pay scale for this school year as last school year although as with staff on certified contracts, a stipend payment will also be considered in December and June.

The district's budget and annual meeting date has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the middle/high school cafeteria.

The Board approved the staff resignations of Will Jacobs and Chuck Catt along with the following hires: Katelynne Roys - Wildlands Admin Assistant; Ava Schomisch - HS Social Studies Teacher; Emily Dau - Choreography Director, Choral Director; Brian Bauer - Esports Advisor.

In other agenda items, the Board gave its approval to the 2025-26 school year's pupil academic standards, updates to the employee handbook for the upcoming school year, approved the student and safety handbooks, approved temporary borrowing through September, approved the proposed HSED program, approved all student fees, food service prices, and athletic fees for the 2025-26 school year but tabled a fee on facilties and grounds to gather more information.

The Board also asked Superintendent Pecha to conduct a comparative study of Early Learning Centers (ELCs).