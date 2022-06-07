Augusta School Board approves new security cameras

AUGUSTA - The Augusta School Board held its June meeting in the middle/high school building IMC back on Thursday, June 23 and approved purchase and installation of new secruity cameras for the district.

The bid approved was with Nettel which includes updating and installing of new security cameras throughout the district facilities.

In other business matters on its agenda, the Augusta School Board also approved vehicle maintenance and repair service bid from Augusta Tire & Auto for 2022-2025 and a five-year technical support service contract with Bartingale Mechanical.

The preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year for the district was also approved along with the 2022-23 school year employee handbook and the middle and high school student handbook. They also approved WIAA membership renewal for the 2022-23 school year.

In matters of policy, the board approved the first reading of the updated library policy along with approving the annual seclusion and restraint report.

The Board was presented with information a posible district sponsored early learning center that would open this fall. There was also information and discussion on information on updates from RVA regarding the design and scope of the proposed referendum projects.

In personnel matters the following were approved by the board:

The resignations of Kate Gamroth as elementary art teacher, Megan Rogus as elementary teacher, Holly Simmons as middle/high school counselor and Isabel Borchardt as assistant high school track coach.

The hirings of Hailey Monreal as middle/high school choir teacher and show choir director, choral director, and assistant musical director; Deanne Eslinger as middle/high school counselor, Janell Schulner as elementary teacher, Eric Olson as custodian, Ashley King as FCCLA advisor, Becky Larson as SADD/SAFE advisor.